Nikola Jokic, Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - November 27
Nikola Jokic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 10:30 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Clippers (7-8) go head to head with the Denver Nuggets (11-6) at Crypto.com Arena.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, ALT2
Nuggets' Last Game
On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Spurs 132-120. With 39 points, Jokic was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|39
|11
|9
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|25
|7
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Reggie Jackson
|20
|7
|6
|1
|0
|3
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic's averages for the season are 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists, making 56.8% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 7.7 boards and 1.4 assists, making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 treys per game.
- Reggie Jackson provides the Nuggets 11.5 points, 2.4 boards and 4.0 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Nuggets get 11.1 points per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, plus 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists.
- Christian Braun averages 9.2 points, 4.5 boards and 1.9 assists, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|29.8
|13.8
|9.6
|1.4
|0.8
|1.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|19.1
|7.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.8
|3.2
|Aaron Gordon
|11.8
|7.4
|3.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.4
|Reggie Jackson
|13.7
|3.0
|4.4
|0.4
|0.3
|1.6
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|12.2
|1.8
|3.9
|1.2
|0.4
|1.6
