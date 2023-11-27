The Colorado Avalanche, including Ryan Johansen, take the ice Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Johansen are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Ryan Johansen vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Johansen Season Stats Insights

Johansen has averaged 15:17 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Johansen has scored a goal in six of 20 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Johansen has registered a point in a game six times this year over 20 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Johansen has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the 20 games he's played.

The implied probability is 40.8% that Johansen hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 25% chance of Johansen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Johansen Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are allowing 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 8 Points 0 7 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

