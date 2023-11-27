Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, at Ball Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nichushkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:39 per game on the ice, is +7.

Nichushkin has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 20 games this season, Nichushkin has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 20 games this season, Nichushkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Nichushkin goes over his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 74 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 20 Games 2 19 Points 1 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

