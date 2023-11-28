Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Thunder Ridge High School at Rangeview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Castle View High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Brighton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Regis Jesuit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bear Creek High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Gilpin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Black Hawk, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
