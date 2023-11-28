There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Colorado today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thunder Ridge High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Castle View High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Brighton, CO

Brighton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Prairie View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Henderson, CO

Henderson, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Regis Jesuit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Bear Creek High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Mountain Lutheran High School at Gilpin County High School