If you live in Boulder County, Colorado and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Longmont High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28

6:30 PM MT on November 28 Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arvada West High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28

6:30 PM MT on November 28 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Prairie View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28

7:00 PM MT on November 28 Location: Henderson, CO

Henderson, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Erie High School at Centaurus High School