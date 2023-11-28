Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you live in Boulder County, Colorado and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Longmont High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada West High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Erie High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Conference: Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
