Tuesday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) and the Boston University Terriers (5-1) at CU Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-50 and heavily favors Colorado to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 28.

Last time out, the Buffaloes lost 78-60 to NC State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colorado vs. Boston University Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Boston University Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Boston University 50

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes beat the No. 7 LSU Tigers in a 92-78 win on November 6, which was their best win of the season.

The Buffaloes have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 10th-most in Division 1.

Colorado has two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 77) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 80) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 100) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 160) on November 24

Colorado Leaders

Aaronette Vonleh: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.7 FG%

16.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.7 FG% Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.8 FG%

14.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.8 FG% Frida Formann: 13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

13.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.2 FG% Quay Miller: 9.0 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 84.6 points per game (19th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (189th in college basketball). They have a +141 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.2 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.