How to Watch the Colorado vs. Boston University Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (6-1) welcome in the Boston University Terriers (5-1) after winning four straight home games. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado vs. Boston University Scoring Comparison
- The Terriers' 59.7 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 64.4 the Buffaloes give up to opponents.
- Colorado is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.7 points.
- The 84.6 points per game the Buffaloes average are 31.1 more points than the Terriers give up (53.5).
- Colorado is 6-1 when scoring more than 53.5 points.
- Boston University is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Buffaloes shoot 50.0% from the field, 15.2% higher than the Terriers concede defensively.
Colorado Leaders
- Aaronette Vonleh: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 66.7 FG%
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.3 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 50.8 FG%
- Frida Formann: 13 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)
- Tameiya Sadler: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 STL, 44.2 FG%
- Quay Miller: 9 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|W 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|L 78-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/28/2023
|Boston University
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
|12/5/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|CU Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.