Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in El Paso County, Colorado, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewis-Palmer High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canon City High School at The Vanguard School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thomas MacLaren School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.