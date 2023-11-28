A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (5-1) host the No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Hurricanes, winners of five in a row.

Kentucky vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Hurricanes allow to opponents.
  • Kentucky has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 87th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hurricanes rank 213th.
  • The Wildcats score 21.7 more points per game (94.3) than the Hurricanes give up (72.6).
  • When Kentucky totals more than 72.6 points, it is 5-1.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes' 52.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (40.6%).
  • This season, Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 284th.
  • The Hurricanes' 89 points per game are 16.8 more points than the 72.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Miami (FL) has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 94.3 points.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last year, Kentucky put up seven more points per game (78.4) than it did in away games (71.4).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Kentucky averaged 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than on the road (5.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to on the road (33.1%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Miami (FL) averaged 83.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 75.2.
  • The Hurricanes conceded 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 69 on the road.
  • At home, Miami (FL) made 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.2). Miami (FL)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.3%) than away (35.3%).

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Stonehill W 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) W 96-88 Rupp Arena
11/24/2023 Marshall W 118-82 Rupp Arena
11/28/2023 Miami (FL) - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 UNC Wilmington - Rupp Arena
12/9/2023 Pennsylvania - Wells Fargo Center

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Florida International W 86-80 Watsco Center
11/17/2023 Georgia W 79-68 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/19/2023 Kansas State W 91-83 Baha Mar Convention Center
11/28/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
12/2/2023 Notre Dame - Watsco Center
12/6/2023 LIU - Watsco Center

