When the Sacramento Kings (9-6) and Golden State Warriors (8-9) face off at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Domantas Sabonis will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

Game Day: Tuesday, November 28

Tuesday, November 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: TNT

Kings' Last Game

In their previous game, the Kings beat the Timberwolves on Friday, 124-111. De'Aaron Fox scored a team-high 36 points (and added 12 assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 36 7 12 1 0 3 Harrison Barnes 18 4 2 1 0 2 Malik Monk 17 2 0 1 0 3

Warriors' Last Game

In their previous game, the Warriors topped the Spurs on Friday, 118-112. Their top scorer was Stephen Curry with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Stephen Curry 35 3 6 1 0 7 Dario Saric 20 7 4 2 0 4 Klay Thompson 15 3 6 1 0 3

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis is averaging 19.9 points, 7 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

Fox is putting up 29.9 points, 6 assists and 4.3 boards per game.

Malik Monk's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 5 assists and 2.8 boards per game.

Keegan Murray puts up 13.2 points, 6.2 boards and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Kevin Huerter puts up 12.6 points, 4.3 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Warriors Players to Watch

Curry averages 29.7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.9 assists, making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 5.3 triples per contest (first in league).

Chris Paul gets 9.3 points, 3.8 boards and 7.7 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dario Saric's numbers for the season are 10.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Warriors get 6.1 points per game from Kevon Looney, plus 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists.

Klay Thompson provides the Warriors 15 points, 3.3 boards and 2.3 assists per contest, plus 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis SAC 21.1 11.4 7.6 0.7 1.1 0.5 Stephen Curry GS 23.3 3.3 2.9 0.4 0.1 4 De'Aaron Fox SAC 20.5 3 4.2 1.2 0.1 2.3 Chris Paul GS 10.5 3.9 7.5 1.3 0.1 1.8 Kevin Huerter SAC 14.3 3.3 2.7 1.1 0.2 3 Dario Saric GS 12.6 6.2 2.4 1 0.2 1.7

