Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Larimer County, Colorado today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berthoud High School at Greeley West High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Longmont High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.