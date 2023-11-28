Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouray County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ouray County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ouray County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ouray High School at Dolores High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 28
- Location: Dolores, CO
- Conference: San Juan Basin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
