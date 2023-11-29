Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Arapahoe County, Colorado. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chatfield Senior High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 28
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chatfield Senior High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
