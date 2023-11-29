Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Broomfield County, Colorado today? We have what you need here.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Timnath High School at Jefferson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
