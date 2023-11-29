The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes' 50.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points higher than the Rams have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

Colorado has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Buffaloes are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rams sit at 362nd.

The Buffaloes score 16.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (66.2).

Colorado has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 66.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Colorado scored 5.9 more points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (65.4).

The Buffaloes gave up fewer points at home (63.2 per game) than on the road (71.5) last season.

At home, Colorado drained 6.3 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (6.1). Colorado's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (32.8%) than on the road (30.2%).

Colorado Upcoming Schedule