The Colorado State Rams (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 148.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-2.5) 148.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Colorado has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this year.

Colorado State has covered five times in six games with a spread this season.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of six times this season.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +9000

+9000 The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +9000 moneyline odds, is 1.1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.