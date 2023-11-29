Wednesday's game between the Colorado State Rams (6-0) and Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at Moby Arena has a projected final score of 82-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 82, Colorado 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Colorado State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-14.4)

Colorado State (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Colorado State is 5-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Colorado's 3-2-0 ATS record. The Rams are 3-3-0 and the Buffaloes are 3-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They're putting up 82.7 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and are allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

Colorado is 87th in the nation at 35.7 rebounds per game. That's 9.9 more than the 25.8 its opponents average.

Colorado makes 7.5 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 42.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 32.1%.

Colorado forces 13.2 turnovers per game (120th in college basketball) while committing 13.7 (288th in college basketball).

