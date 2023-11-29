The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) welcome in the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Rams have a 53.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.
  • In games Colorado State shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Rams are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 90th.
  • The Rams score 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Buffaloes allow (67.2).
  • Colorado State is 6-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last year at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged on the road (63.3).
  • The Rams allowed 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed away from home (71.8).
  • At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 UMKC W 84-61 Moby Arena
11/22/2023 Boston College W 86-74 T-Mobile Center
11/23/2023 Creighton W 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/29/2023 Colorado - Moby Arena
12/2/2023 Washington - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/6/2023 Denver - Moby Arena

