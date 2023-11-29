How to Watch Colorado State vs. Colorado on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) welcome in the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State Stats Insights
- This season, the Rams have a 53.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.
- In games Colorado State shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Rams are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 90th.
- The Rams score 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Buffaloes allow (67.2).
- Colorado State is 6-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last year at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged on the road (63.3).
- The Rams allowed 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed away from home (71.8).
- At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|UMKC
|W 84-61
|Moby Arena
|11/22/2023
|Boston College
|W 86-74
|T-Mobile Center
|11/23/2023
|Creighton
|W 69-48
|T-Mobile Center
|11/29/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/2/2023
|Washington
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/6/2023
|Denver
|-
|Moby Arena
