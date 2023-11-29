The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) welcome in the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Stats Insights

This season, the Rams have a 53.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Buffaloes' opponents have hit.

In games Colorado State shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Rams are the 259th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buffaloes sit at 90th.

The Rams score 17.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Buffaloes allow (67.2).

Colorado State is 6-0 when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State averaged 81.1 points per game last year at home, which was 17.8 more points than it averaged on the road (63.3).

The Rams allowed 73 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.2 more points than they allowed away from home (71.8).

At home, Colorado State drained 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.9%) compared to in road games (32.7%).

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule