The Colorado State Rams (6-0) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Colorado Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-3.5) 148.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-2.5) 148.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Colorado State has compiled a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Rams' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Colorado is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

A total of three Buffaloes games this season have gone over the point total.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Colorado State is 71st in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (second-best).

Colorado State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

