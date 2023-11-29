Wednesday's game at Moby Arena has the Colorado State Rams (6-0) taking on the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) at 9:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-68 victory, as our model heavily favors Colorado State.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 82, Colorado 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Colorado

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-14.4)

Colorado State (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Colorado State is 5-1-0 against the spread, while Colorado's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. The Rams are 3-3-0 and the Buffaloes are 3-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game with a +111 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 66.2 per contest (94th in college basketball).

Colorado State averages 31.3 rebounds per game (262nd in college basketball) while conceding 30 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Colorado State hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (6).

The Rams average 110.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and allow 86.1 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball).

Colorado State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.2 per game (65th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (109th in college basketball).

