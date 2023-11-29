The Colorado State Rams (3-0) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colorado State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 69.9 212th
221st 71.4 Points Allowed 67.1 86th
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.4 79th
362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th
12th 16.5 Assists 13.0 179th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.