The Colorado State Rams (3-0) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

James Moors: 6.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Colorado Top Players (2022-23)

Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Colorado State vs. Colorado Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 69.9 212th 221st 71.4 Points Allowed 67.1 86th 333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.4 79th 362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th 12th 16.5 Assists 13.0 179th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

