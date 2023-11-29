The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -2.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State and its opponents have gone over 148.5 combined points in three of six games this season.

The average point total in Colorado State's games this year is 150.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Rams are 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Rams have been at least a -150 moneyline favorite five times this season and won each of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado State has a 60% chance to win.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 3 50% 84.7 167.4 66.2 133.4 149.7 Colorado 3 60% 82.7 167.4 67.2 133.4 146.1

Additional Colorado State Insights & Trends

The 84.7 points per game the Rams average are 17.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (67.2).

When Colorado State totals more than 67.2 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 5-1-0 4-1 3-3-0 Colorado 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0

Colorado State vs. Colorado Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Colorado 9-7 Home Record 13-5 4-7 Away Record 2-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

