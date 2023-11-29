Colorado vs. Colorado State November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (3-0) will face the Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Colorado vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado AVG
|Colorado Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|69.9
|212th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|86th
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|362nd
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|13
|179th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
