The No. 20 Colorado State Rams (6-0) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Moby Arena as only 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The over/under is 148.5 for the matchup.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Colorado State -2.5 148.5

Buffaloes Betting Records & Stats

Colorado's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 148.5 points in three of five outings.

The average over/under for Colorado's contests this season is 149.8, 1.3 more points than this game's total.

Colorado has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Colorado will be posted as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Buffaloes have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +125 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colorado has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado State 3 50% 84.7 167.4 66.2 133.4 149.7 Colorado 3 60% 82.7 167.4 67.2 133.4 146.1

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

The Buffaloes score 16.5 more points per game (82.7) than the Rams give up to opponents (66.2).

Colorado has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 66.2 points.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado State 5-1-0 4-1 3-3-0 Colorado 3-2-0 0-0 3-2-0

Colorado vs. Colorado State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado State Colorado 9-7 Home Record 13-5 4-7 Away Record 2-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 63.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

