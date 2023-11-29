Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Denver County, Colorado, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Washington High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheat Ridge High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northfield High School at Skyview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Thornton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver Waldorf School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver East High School at Windsor High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.