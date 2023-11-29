How to Watch Denver vs. Idaho on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Denver Pioneers (4-3) play the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Denver vs. Idaho Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Denver Stats Insights
- The Pioneers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Vandals allow to opponents.
- Denver is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Vandals are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pioneers sit at 116th.
- The 85.0 points per game the Pioneers record are 15.7 more points than the Vandals give up (69.3).
- Denver is 4-3 when scoring more than 69.3 points.
Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Denver played better at home last season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game when playing on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Pioneers surrendered 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 79.1.
- In terms of three-pointers, Denver fared better when playing at home last year, making 4.6 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Denver Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 82-75
|Mitchell Center
|11/22/2023
|Colorado Christian
|W 100-68
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 71-61
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/29/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colorado College
|-
|Hamilton Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
