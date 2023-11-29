The Denver Pioneers (4-3) play the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Denver vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Vandals allow to opponents.

Denver is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Vandals are the 180th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pioneers sit at 116th.

The 85.0 points per game the Pioneers record are 15.7 more points than the Vandals give up (69.3).

Denver is 4-3 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Denver played better at home last season, posting 75.4 points per game, compared to 69.5 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, the Pioneers surrendered 71.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 79.1.

In terms of three-pointers, Denver fared better when playing at home last year, making 4.6 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 30.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Denver Upcoming Schedule