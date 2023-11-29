Wednesday's contest that pits the Denver Pioneers (4-3) versus the Idaho Vandals (3-3) at ICCU Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-77 in favor of Denver. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 29.

The matchup has no set line.

Denver vs. Idaho Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Moscow, Idaho

Venue: ICCU Arena

Denver vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Denver 78, Idaho 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Denver vs. Idaho

Computer Predicted Spread: Denver (-0.6)

Denver (-0.6) Computer Predicted Total: 153.7

Idaho has put together a 1-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Denver is 2-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Vandals are 3-1-0 and the Pioneers are 3-2-0.

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers put up 85.0 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 77.7 per outing (309th in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Denver wins the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. It records 35.1 rebounds per game, 114th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.3.

Denver makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from deep (75th in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game at 31.3%.

Denver has committed 8.9 turnovers per game (24th in college basketball) while forcing 9.7 (326th in college basketball).

