The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET.

Duke vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (43%).

Duke has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 139th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks rank 172nd.

The 84 points per game the Blue Devils record are 8.7 more points than the Razorbacks give up (75.3).

When Duke puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 4-0.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Blue Devils have averaged.

Arkansas is 3-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 227th.

The Razorbacks' 80.7 points per game are 16.5 more points than the 64.2 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

Arkansas has a 4-1 record when giving up fewer than 84 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In home games, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).

Duke averaged 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arkansas scored 7.4 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (68.9).

The Razorbacks conceded fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than away (73.4) last season.

Arkansas knocked down more 3-pointers at home (5.2 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than away (30.9%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Bucknell W 90-60 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/21/2023 La Salle W 95-66 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/24/2023 Southern Indiana W 80-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/29/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena 12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech - Hank McCamish Pavilion 12/9/2023 Charlotte - Cameron Indoor Stadium

