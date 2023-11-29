Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:33 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in El Paso County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fossil Ridge High School at Vista Ridge High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 28
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peyton High School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Mountain Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rampart High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
