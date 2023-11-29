How to Watch Georgetown vs. Merrimack on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) welcome in the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Georgetown vs. Merrimack Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Tennessee vs North Carolina (TBA ET | January 1)
- Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Villanova (TBA ET | January 1)
- Duke vs Arkansas (TBA ET | January 1)
Georgetown Stats Insights
- The Hoyas are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Georgetown is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Hoyas are the 80th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warriors sit at 218th.
- The 80.0 points per game the Hoyas average are 8.9 more points than the Warriors give up (71.1).
- Georgetown has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Merrimack Stats Insights
- The Warriors' 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have given up to their opponents (42.4%).
- Merrimack is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Warriors are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 86th.
- The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 72.0 the Hoyas give up.
- Merrimack is 3-4 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.
Georgetown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Georgetown scored 1.2 more points per game (70.9) than it did on the road (69.7).
- In home games, the Hoyas surrendered 5.8 fewer points per game (76.0) than when playing on the road (81.8).
- Georgetown sunk 6.2 threes per game with a 33.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).
Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Merrimack scored 64.9 points per game last season, 4.0 more than it averaged away (60.9).
- The Warriors conceded fewer points at home (58.2 per game) than on the road (65.2) last season.
- Merrimack sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).
Georgetown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 83-72
|Capital One Arena
|11/19/2023
|American
|W 88-83
|Capital One Arena
|11/25/2023
|Jackson State
|W 88-81
|Capital One Arena
|11/29/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|TCU
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/9/2023
|Syracuse
|-
|Capital One Arena
Merrimack Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 96-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Samford
|L 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|Alabama State
|L 66-60
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|Capital One Arena
|12/2/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
