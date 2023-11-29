The San Diego Toreros (5-2) take the court against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.
  • Northern Colorado is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
  • The Toreros are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 158th.
  • The Bears average 9.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Toreros give up (65.4).
  • Northern Colorado has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Northern Colorado averaged 4.7 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (70.4).
  • The Bears gave up 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 81.3 away.
  • Northern Colorado drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%).

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ New Mexico State L 76-71 Pan American Center
11/21/2023 Chicago State W 78-77 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/22/2023 Radford L 79-68 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
11/29/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/2/2023 CSU Northridge - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
12/11/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

