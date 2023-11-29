The San Diego Toreros (5-2) take the court against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Northern Colorado Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.

Northern Colorado is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Toreros are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 158th.

The Bears average 9.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Toreros give up (65.4).

Northern Colorado has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Northern Colorado averaged 4.7 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (70.4).

The Bears gave up 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 81.3 away.

Northern Colorado drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule