How to Watch Northern Colorado vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The San Diego Toreros (5-2) take the court against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Northern Colorado Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Toreros have averaged.
- Northern Colorado is 3-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.
- The Toreros are the rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 158th.
- The Bears average 9.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Toreros give up (65.4).
- Northern Colorado has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
Northern Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Northern Colorado averaged 4.7 more points per game at home (75.1) than away (70.4).
- The Bears gave up 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 81.3 away.
- Northern Colorado drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (8.5) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (36.3%).
Northern Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|L 76-71
|Pan American Center
|11/21/2023
|Chicago State
|W 78-77
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/22/2023
|Radford
|L 79-68
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/29/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
