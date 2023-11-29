Northern Colorado vs. San Diego November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The San Diego Toreros (2-1) meet the Northern Colorado Bears (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Dalton Knecht: 20.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daylen Kountz: 17.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matt Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 8.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcellus Earlington: 17.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Eric Williams Jr.: 14.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jase Townsend: 15.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Seikou Sisoho Jawara: 10.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Wayne McKinney III: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|53rd
|77.1
|Points Scored
|73.6
|133rd
|356th
|80.5
|Points Allowed
|77.5
|344th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|30.2
|266th
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|11.3
|313th
|104th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
