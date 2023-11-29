The San Diego Toreros (5-2) hit the court against the Northern Colorado Bears (3-3) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5 points.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under San Diego -4.5 150.5

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Northern Colorado has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 150.5 points.

The average over/under for Northern Colorado's outings this season is 147.0, 3.5 fewer points than this game's total.

Northern Colorado are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Northern Colorado has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bears have been at least a +150 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northern Colorado has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego 1 20% 71.7 146.5 65.4 137.6 144.1 Northern Colorado 1 25% 74.8 146.5 72.2 137.6 146.3

Additional Northern Colorado Insights & Trends

The Bears' 74.8 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 65.4 the Toreros allow.

Northern Colorado is 1-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when it scores more than 65.4 points.

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0 Northern Colorado 1-3-0 1-2 3-1-0

Northern Colorado vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego Northern Colorado 8-9 Home Record 6-7 3-8 Away Record 3-12 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.1 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 6-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

