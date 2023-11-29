The Houston Rockets (8-7) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (12-6) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and Space City Home Network. The matchup's over/under is 217.5.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 217.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in 10 of 18 games this season.

The average total in Denver's contests this year is 222, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 7-11-0 record against the spread.

Denver has won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 55.6% 113.1 223.1 108.9 214.4 222.8 Rockets 6 40% 110 223.1 105.5 214.4 220.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

In their last 10 games, the Nuggets have two wins against the spread, and are 5-5 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over four times.

Against the spread, Denver has played better at home, covering five times in eight home games, and two times in 10 road games.

The Nuggets record 7.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Rockets give up (105.5).

Denver is 7-8 against the spread and 12-3 overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 7-11 4-3 7-11 Rockets 11-4 3-1 5-10

Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Nuggets Rockets 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 110 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 7-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 12-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-3 108.9 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 4-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-1 9-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

