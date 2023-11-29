Take a look at the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (12-6), which currently has six players listed (including Nikola Jokic), as the Nuggets ready for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (8-7) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 29 at 9:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Nuggets won on Monday 113-104 over the Clippers. Reggie Jackson's team-high 35 points led the Nuggets in the win.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Hunter Tyson PF Questionable Illness 0.3 0.7 0.2 Aaron Gordon PF Questionable Heel 13.1 7.2 3.8 Jamal Murray PG Questionable Hamstring 16.3 2.6 7.4 Peyton Watson SG Questionable Illness 4.4 1.9 0.8 Nikola Jokic C Questionable Back 28.8 13.4 8.9

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle)

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and Space City Home Network

Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 217.5

