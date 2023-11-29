The Denver Nuggets (12-6) will host the Houston Rockets (8-7) after winning eight home games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Denver has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 18th.

The 113.1 points per game the Nuggets average are 7.6 more points than the Rockets give up (105.5).

When Denver totals more than 105.5 points, it is 12-3.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets post 120.3 points per game in home games, compared to 107.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13 points per contest.

At home, Denver is giving up 0.3 more points per game (109.1) than in road games (108.8).

The Nuggets are draining 12.3 threes per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 4.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries