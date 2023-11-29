How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (12-6) will host the Houston Rockets (8-7) after winning eight home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Denver has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 18th.
- The 113.1 points per game the Nuggets average are 7.6 more points than the Rockets give up (105.5).
- When Denver totals more than 105.5 points, it is 12-3.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets post 120.3 points per game in home games, compared to 107.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13 points per contest.
- At home, Denver is giving up 0.3 more points per game (109.1) than in road games (108.8).
- The Nuggets are draining 12.3 threes per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.6 more threes and 4.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (10.7 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Hunter Tyson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Peyton Watson
|Questionable
|Illness
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Back
