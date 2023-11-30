Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Adams County, Colorado today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Lupton High School at The Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broomfield High School at Overland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.