Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archuleta County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Archuleta County, Colorado today? We have what you need below.
Archuleta County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Delta High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
