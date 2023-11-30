As they gear up to meet the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on Thursday, November 30 at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche (15-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Samuel Girard D Out Personal Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Vladislav Kolyachonok D Out Lower Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Juuso Valimaki D Out Face

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 79 total goals (3.8 per game) rank third in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+20) makes the team third-best in the league.

Coyotes Season Insights

With 66 goals (3.1 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

Arizona's total of 64 goals conceded (3.0 per game) ranks 15th in the league.

With a goal differential of +2, they are 13th in the league.

