The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on the road on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have gone 14-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Colorado is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 21 games this season.

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 79 (3rd) Goals 66 (16th) 59 (10th) Goals Allowed 64 (15th) 17 (8th) Power Play Goals 18 (7th) 10 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (15th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over six times.

The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche create the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 79 this season.

The Avalanche are ranked 10th in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 59 total goals (2.8 per game).

The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +20 this season.

