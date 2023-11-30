Avalanche vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (15-6) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the Arizona Coyotes (10-9-2) on the road on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-190)
|Coyotes (+155)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have gone 14-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Colorado is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 65.5%.
- Colorado and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 11 of 21 games this season.
Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|79 (3rd)
|Goals
|66 (16th)
|59 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|64 (15th)
|17 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (7th)
|10 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (15th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- Colorado is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 7-3-0 overall, in its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over six times.
- The Avalanche and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 1.5 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Avalanche create the third-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.8 per game for a total of 79 this season.
- The Avalanche are ranked 10th in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 59 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +20 this season.
