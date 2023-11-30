Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Boulder County, Colorado today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greeley West High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centaurus High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
