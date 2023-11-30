Can we expect Bowen Byram lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Arizona Coyotes at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Bowen Byram score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Byram stats and insights

  • In three of 21 games this season, Byram has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
  • Byram has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 64 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Byram recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:40 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:19 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:35 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 22:46 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:14 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:32 Home W 8-2
11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:01 Away W 5-1
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:07 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Home L 4-3

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

