Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Broomfield County, Colorado today? We've got what you need.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holy Family High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broomfield High School at Overland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy High School at Arvada West High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
