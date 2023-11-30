Thursday's contest between the Colorado State Rams (5-0) and UTEP Miners (4-3) squaring off at Don Haskins Center has a projected final score of 69-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Rams earned a 62-53 win over San Francisco.

Colorado State vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Colorado State vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 69, UTEP 61

Other MWC Predictions

Colorado State Schedule Analysis

Colorado State has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Colorado State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 over San Francisco (No. 230) on November 26

69-49 at home over Le Moyne (No. 274) on November 6

83-39 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 309) on November 9

67-45 at home over New Hampshire (No. 320) on November 15

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Cali Clark: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG% Hannah Ronsiek: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Marta Leimane: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Sydney Mech: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams have a +131 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.2 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game, 83rd in college basketball, and are allowing 48.4 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball.

