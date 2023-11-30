The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the UTEP Miners (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Colorado State vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

  • The Rams put up just 4.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Miners give up (70.3).
  • Colorado State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.
  • UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.
  • The Miners put up 68.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 48.4 the Rams allow.
  • UTEP has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 48.4 points.
  • Colorado State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
  • This year the Miners are shooting 40.2% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams concede.

Colorado State Leaders

  • McKenna Hofschild: 21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Cali Clark: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG%
  • Hannah Ronsiek: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Marta Leimane: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
  • Sydney Mech: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

Colorado State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 New Hampshire W 67-45 Moby Arena
11/21/2023 South Dakota Mines W 92-56 Moby Arena
11/26/2023 San Francisco W 62-53 Chase Center
11/30/2023 @ UTEP - Don Haskins Center
12/5/2023 High Point - Moby Arena
12/9/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena

