The Colorado State Rams (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the UTEP Miners (4-3) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

Colorado State vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison

The Rams put up just 4.3 more points per game (74.6) than the Miners give up (70.3).

Colorado State has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

UTEP has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.6 points.

The Miners put up 68.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 48.4 the Rams allow.

UTEP has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 48.4 points.

Colorado State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.

This year the Miners are shooting 40.2% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Rams concede.

Colorado State Leaders

McKenna Hofschild: 21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

21.4 PTS, 8.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 52.1 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Cali Clark: 6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 61.9 FG% Hannah Ronsiek: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Marta Leimane: 7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 51.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Sydney Mech: 6.6 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 54.5 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

Colorado State Schedule