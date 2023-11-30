Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denver County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Denver County, Colorado today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Denver County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 29
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Mountain High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mullen High School at Sutherland High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Sutherland, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denver South High School at Evergreen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Evergreen, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
