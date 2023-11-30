Thursday's game features the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-4) and the Denver Pioneers (1-4) matching up at Gersten Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 68-58 win for heavily favored Loyola Marymount according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 30.

The Pioneers' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 62-53 loss to South Alabama.

Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Marymount 68, Denver 58

Other Summit Predictions

Denver Schedule Analysis

Denver has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (two).

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Jojo Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Makayla Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG% Emily Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Angelina Robles: 4.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Denver Performance Insights

The Pioneers have been outscored by 3.6 points per game (posting 61.6 points per game, 251st in college basketball, while giving up 65.2 per contest, 205th in college basketball) and have a -18 scoring differential.

