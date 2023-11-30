The Denver Pioneers (1-4) will be looking to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Loyola Marymount Lions (1-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gersten Pavilion. It airs at 9:00 PM ET.

Denver Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN+

Denver vs. Loyola Marymount Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers score an average of 61.6 points per game, just 1.0 fewer point than the 62.6 the Lions give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Denver is 1-2.

Loyola Marymount has a 1-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 61.6 points.

The Lions put up 6.6 fewer points per game (58.6) than the Pioneers give up (65.2).

When Denver allows fewer than 58.6 points, it is 1-1.

The Lions are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Pioneers concede to opponents (39.3%).

The Pioneers' 36.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Lions have conceded.

Denver Leaders

Emma Smith: 14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

14.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Jojo Jones: 14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

14.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Makayla Minett: 9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 BLK, 58.1 FG% Emily Counsel: 8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

8.2 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Angelina Robles: 4.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Denver Schedule