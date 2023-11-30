Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Eagle County, Colorado today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Battle Mountain High School at North High School - Denver

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
  • Location: Denver, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Battle Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
  • Location: Edwards, CO
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Basalt High School at Eagle Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
  • Location: Gypsum, CO
  • Conference: Western Slope
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.