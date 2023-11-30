Colorado High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in El Paso County, Colorado? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sierra High School at D'Evelyn High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM MT on November 29
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Air Academy High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: USAF Academy, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ponderosa High School at Lewis-Palmer High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Platte Canyon High School at Colorado Springs School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary's High School at Swink High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on November 30
- Location: Swink, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
